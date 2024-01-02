Beauregard Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeRidder High School at Rosepine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rosepine, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
