Jefferson Davis Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hicks High School at Hathaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jennings, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.