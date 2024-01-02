The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, YES

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Brandon Ingram averages 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 4.6 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Herbert Jones averages 11.2 points, 4.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.

CJ McCollum averages 21.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Nets are receiving 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this year.

The Nets are receiving 24.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.

Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton gets the Nets 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Pelicans vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Pelicans Nets 115.9 Points Avg. 116.1 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.1 48.0% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.7% Three Point % 38.7%

