Pelicans vs. Nets January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-13), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.
Pelicans vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, YES
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas puts up 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram averages 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 4.6 assists and 6.0 boards per game.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.2 points, 4.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.
- CJ McCollum averages 21.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Nets are receiving 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this year.
- The Nets are receiving 24.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.
- Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Nicolas Claxton gets the Nets 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
Pelicans vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Nets
|115.9
|Points Avg.
|116.1
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.1
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
