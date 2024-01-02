The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) on January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and YES.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

New Orleans is 17-7 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank third.

The Pelicans score only 0.4 fewer points per game (116) than the Nets allow (116.4).

New Orleans is 12-3 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average 116.8 points per game at home, compared to 114.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this season, giving up 112 points per game, compared to 114.1 when playing on the road.

At home, the Pelicans are draining 0.5 fewer treys per game (11.2) than in road games (11.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (37.7%).

Pelicans Injuries