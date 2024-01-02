Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans meet at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 24.5 point total set for Ingram on Tuesday is 0.7 more than his scoring average on the season (23.8).

He has averaged 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: +142)

The 14.6 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (13.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 9.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (9.5).

He has connected on 0.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -111)

The 23.5-point prop total for Zion Williamson on Tuesday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 22.8.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 21.5-point over/under for Bridges on Tuesday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -200)

Spencer Dinwiddie has recorded 14.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Dinwiddie has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.