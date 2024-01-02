The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-3) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-5) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave's 67.1 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 67.7 the Golden Hurricane allow.

Tulane is 3-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Tulsa's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Golden Hurricane record 8.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Green Wave allow (62.8).

Tulsa has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

Tulane has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane shoot 42.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Green Wave concede defensively.

The Green Wave's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Golden Hurricane have conceded.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70)

14.9 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (28-for-70) Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 45.9 FG% Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (24-for-80)

11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (24-for-80) Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule