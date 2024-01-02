The UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. DePaul matchup.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline DePaul Moneyline FanDuel UConn (-23.5) 140.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. DePaul Betting Trends

UConn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six out of the Huskies' 13 games this season have hit the over.

DePaul has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 Oddsmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).

The Huskies have experienced the 49th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1300.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places DePaul 212th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 101st.

Oddsmakers have made the Blue Demons' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).

DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

