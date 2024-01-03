Two hot squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (12-0) host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Horned Frogs, winners of 14 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up.
  • TCU has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.
  • The 84.7 points per game the Bears record are 31.3 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).
  • Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
  • TCU has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 48% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.
  • The Horned Frogs' 47.1 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

  • Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)
  • Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

TCU Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Texas W 85-79 Moody Center
1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Omaha W 96-56 Schollmaier Arena
12/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 87-34 Schollmaier Arena
12/30/2023 BYU W 81-67 Schollmaier Arena
1/3/2024 @ Baylor - Foster Pavilion
1/6/2024 Oklahoma State - Schollmaier Arena
1/10/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center

