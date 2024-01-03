The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is 155.5 in the matchup.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Clemson has been at least a -120 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 54.5% chance to win.

Miami (FL) is 4-5-0 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 4 36.4% 82.3 167 69.2 139 147.2 Miami (FL) 5 55.6% 84.7 167 69.8 139 154.5

Additional Clemson vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Tigers record 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes give up.

Clemson has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.2 points, Miami (FL) is 4-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-3-0 4-3 8-3-0 Miami (FL) 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-6 Away Record 7-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

