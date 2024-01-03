The New York Knicks (18-15) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bulls.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games New York shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Knicks average just 3.2 more points per game (115.2) than the Bulls allow (112).

New York is 14-7 when scoring more than 112 points.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (48%).

Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.

Chicago is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.7 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are averaging 114.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 115.5 points per contest.

Defensively New York has played better in home games this year, giving up 109 points per game, compared to 116.7 when playing on the road.

At home, the Knicks are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are when playing on the road (12.9). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (36.8%).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average 109.7 points per game at home, 0.4 more than away (109.3). On defense they concede 108.5 per game, 8.2 fewer points than away (116.7).

Chicago allows 108.5 points per game at home, and 116.7 on the road.

The Bulls pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (23.6) than away (22.9).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out For Season Ankle Malachi Flynn Out Ankle

