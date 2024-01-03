The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are at home in AAC play against the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Green Wave are favored by 8.5 points in the game. The over/under is 162.5 for the matchup.

Tulane vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -8.5 162.5

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 162.5 points six times.

The average point total in Tulane's outings this year is 169.6, 7.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Green Wave's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Rice's .417 ATS win percentage (5-7-0 ATS record) is higher than Tulane's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Tulane vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 6 60% 89.8 163.6 79.8 153.6 157.1 Rice 3 25% 73.8 163.6 73.8 153.6 154.3

Additional Tulane Insights & Trends

Tulane covered nine times in 15 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The 89.8 points per game the Green Wave score are 16.0 more points than the Owls give up (73.8).

Tulane is 4-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Tulane vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 4-6-0 3-2 8-2-0 Rice 5-7-0 1-2 5-7-0

Tulane vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Rice 12-3 Home Record 11-7 5-4 Away Record 6-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

