The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Warhawks have been an underdog by 4 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Marshall has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 13 times this season.

