The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt team, the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
267th 71.2 Points Scored 77.2 129th
244th 73.3 Points Allowed 78.6 328th
80th 39.1 Rebounds 41.1 37th
18th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 63rd
299th 6.1 3pt Made 7.4 190th
65th 15.8 Assists 14.7 105th
276th 13.0 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.