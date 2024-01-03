The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.

In games Villanova shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 46th.

The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers give up.

When Villanova puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 181st.

The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats allow (63.5).

When Xavier gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Villanova is averaging 72.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is performing better offensively, averaging 73.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats have been better in home games this year, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 in away games.

When playing at home, Villanova is averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.6) than in away games (9.8). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

Xavier drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule