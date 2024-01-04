The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have made.

Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.

The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

When Colorado gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 11-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).

In home games, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.4.

At home, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).

Beyond the arc, Colorado made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule