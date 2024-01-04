Beauregard Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeRidder High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
