Play progresses at the Adelaide International, with Bernarda Pera in the round of 16 against Jessica Pegula. Pera is +5000 to win this tournament at Memorial Drive Park.

Pera at the 2024 Adelaide International

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Pera's Next Match

After her 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Paula Badosa in the round of 32, Pera will meet Pegula in the round of 16 on Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 PM ET.

Pera currently has odds of +625 to win her next match against Pegula.

Pera Stats

Pera is coming off a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 74-ranked Badosa in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pera has gone 22-24 and has yet to win a title.

Pera has a match record of 11-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Pera has played 22.6 games per match in her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Pera has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.

Pera, over the past 12 months, has won 62.7% of her service games and 33.3% of her return games.

Pera has been victorious in 63.9% of her service games on hard courts and 28.7% of her return games over the past 12 months.

