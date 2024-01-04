How to Watch the Bucks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bucks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bucks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Spurs Prediction
|Bucks vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.
- The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.
- The 124.8 points per game the Bucks average are just two more points than the Spurs allow (122.8).
- Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 122.8 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 4-6 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.
- The Spurs score 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have fared better at home this year, scoring 125.1 points per game, compared to 124.4 per game in away games.
- In home games, Milwaukee is giving up 1.8 fewer points per game (118.9) than on the road (120.7).
- When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than when playing on the road (14.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (39.4%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (114.8 per game) than away (107.3). But they are also giving up more at home (124.6) than away (121.2).
- San Antonio is allowing more points at home (124.6 per game) than away (121.2).
- At home the Spurs are collecting 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (27.4).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|AJ Green
|Questionable
|Nose
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Doug McDermott
|Out
|Forearm
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Malaki Branham
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.