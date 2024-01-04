De Soto Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in De Soto Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Caddo High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.