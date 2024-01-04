Jessica Pegula goes into the Adelaide International in Adelaide, Australia after falling just short at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, losing the final to Iga Swiatek. Pegula's first opponent is Bernarda Pera (in the round of 16). Pegula's odds are the second-best among the field at +240 to win this tournament at Memorial Drive Park.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 Adelaide International and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pegula at the 2024 Adelaide International

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

In her opener at the Adelaide International, on Tuesday, January 9 (at 6:30 PM ET) in the round of 16, Pegula will play Pera.

Pegula is listed at -1200 to win her next matchup against Pera. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +1200

Adelaide International odds to win: +240

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

Pegula last played on November 6, 2023, a 1-6, 0-6 loss to No. 2-ranked Swiatek in the finals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Pegula has won two of her 19 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall record of 54-17.

Pegula has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 40-11.

Pegula, over the past 12 months, has played 71 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 51 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.3 games per match while winning 58.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Pegula has been victorious in 44.8% of her return games and 70.9% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has been victorious in 46.6% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.