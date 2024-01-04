Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joe Pavelski vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Pavelski has a goal in 14 games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 25 of 36 games this season, Pavelski has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 36 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pavelski goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 34 Points 5 14 Goals 4 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.