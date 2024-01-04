Livingston Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denham Springs High School at Broadmoor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.