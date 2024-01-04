The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
  • Louisiana has compiled a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 149th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns score 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Dukes allow (72.0).
  • Louisiana is 5-2 when it scores more than 72.0 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana is putting up more points at home (82.5 per game) than on the road (71.2).
  • At home, the Ragin' Cajuns concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 77.2.
  • Louisiana sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.4%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ McNeese L 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice W 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall L 75-61 Cam Henderson Center
1/4/2024 James Madison - Cajundome
1/6/2024 Coastal Carolina - Cajundome
1/10/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

