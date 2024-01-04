Thursday's contest that pits the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) at Chartway Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-50 in favor of Old Dominion, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Ragin' Cajuns' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 69-56 loss to Appalachian State.

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 64, Louisiana 50

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Ragin' Cajuns' best win this season came in a 44-41 victory over the New Orleans Privateers on December 2.

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 281) on December 2

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 282) on November 18

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Destiny Rice: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Tamiah Robinson: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Ashlyn Jones: 4.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game, with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.8 points per game (278th in college basketball) and give up 57.7 per contest (66th in college basketball).

