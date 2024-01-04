The James Madison Dukes (11-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Joe Charles: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Terrence Edwards: 16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Louisiana vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

Louisiana Rank Louisiana AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
111th 77.9 Points Scored 92.9 1st
199th 71.6 Points Allowed 72.4 223rd
336th 32.3 Rebounds 40.6 45th
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.6 77th
61st 9.1 3pt Made 9.6 35th
172nd 13.7 Assists 17.9 19th
164th 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 179th

