The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) take the court against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET in Sun Belt action.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns' 59.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 52.4 the Monarchs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 52.4 points, Louisiana is 5-5.

Old Dominion's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.8 points.

The Monarchs record 59 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 57.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Old Dominion has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 57.7 points.

Louisiana has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 59 points.

This season the Monarchs are shooting 34.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Monarchs have given up.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Destiny Rice: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Tamiah Robinson: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Ashlyn Jones: 4.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule