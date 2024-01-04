Thursday's game that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (13-1) against the Missouri Tigers (9-4) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-68 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

The LSU Tigers came out on top in their last outing 110-68 against Jacksonville on Saturday.

LSU vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 81, Missouri 68

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the LSU Tigers defeated the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64, on November 30.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 75) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 151) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 239) on November 24

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%

19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66)

17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66) Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

LSU Performance Insights

The LSU Tigers' +510 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 95.1 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (75th in college basketball).

