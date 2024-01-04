The New Orleans Privateers (3-8) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET in Southland play.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 69 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Privateers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1.

New Orleans' record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.

The 56.5 points per game the Privateers put up are 19.5 fewer points than the Lions allow (76).

When Texas A&M-Commerce allows fewer than 56.5 points, it is 2-0.

The Privateers shoot 32.5% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers concede.

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 32 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Schedule