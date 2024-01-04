Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) and the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with SE Louisiana securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Colonels are coming off of a 69-50 loss to Grambling in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 63, Nicholls 57

Other Southland Predictions

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature win this season came in a 69-66 victory against the Tulane Green Wave on November 8.

Nicholls has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Nicholls 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Tulane (No. 154) on November 8

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 241) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 291) on November 24

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG% Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44) Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Nicholls Performance Insights

The Colonels' +23 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.7 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (106th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Colonels have performed better in home games this year, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to 54.7 per game away from home.

Nicholls is giving up 56.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.0).

