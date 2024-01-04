The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 61.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 60.8 the Colonels allow to opponents.

SE Louisiana is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Nicholls' record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.1 points.

The Colonels record 6.3 more points per game (62.7) than the Lions allow (56.4).

Nicholls is 6-2 when scoring more than 56.4 points.

When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 62.7 points, it is 4-1.

The Colonels shoot 39.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Colonels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG% Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37) Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44) Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Nicholls Schedule