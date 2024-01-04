The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 61.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 60.8 the Colonels allow to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Nicholls' record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.1 points.
  • The Colonels record 6.3 more points per game (62.7) than the Lions allow (56.4).
  • Nicholls is 6-2 when scoring more than 56.4 points.
  • When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 62.7 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Colonels shoot 39.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions concede defensively.
  • The Lions make 41.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Colonels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nicholls Leaders

  • Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%
  • Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)
  • Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
  • Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (8-for-44)
  • Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Nicholls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 @ South Alabama W 61-58 Mitchell Center
12/9/2023 UAB L 73-62 Stopher Gym
12/20/2023 @ Grambling L 69-50 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
1/4/2024 SE Louisiana - Stopher Gym
1/6/2024 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
1/11/2024 New Orleans - Stopher Gym

