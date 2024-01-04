The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) will attempt to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 61.1 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 60.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Nicholls is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.1 points.

The Colonels average 62.7 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 56.4 the Lions allow.

Nicholls is 6-2 when scoring more than 56.4 points.

SE Louisiana has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

The Colonels are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (36.1%).

The Lions shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Colonels concede.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG% Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

SE Louisiana Schedule