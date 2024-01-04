The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Thursday begins at 8:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 23 of 38 games this season.

The Stars have won 63.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-12).

The Avalanche have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset win (33.3%).

Dallas is 18-8 (victorious in 69.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Colorado has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4.20 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.20 3.00 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.90 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.90 2.70 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

