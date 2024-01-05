The Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14), who have won four straight as well. The Pelicans are underdogs by only 0.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET (on BSNO and BSSC) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Clippers 113

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 0.5)

Pelicans (+ 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-1.9)

Pelicans (-1.9) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Pelicans' .571 ATS win percentage (20-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Clippers' .515 mark (17-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles (16-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 0.5 points or more this season (61.5%) than New Orleans (11-5) does as a 0.5+-point underdog (68.8%).

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.6% of the time this season (17 out of 35). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (14 out of 33).

The Clippers have an .808 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-5) this season while the Pelicans have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-6).

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 115.9 points scored per game and 112 points allowed, the Pelicans are 12th in the league on offense and eighth on defense.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.4 per game) and 14th in rebounds allowed (43.1).

This season the Pelicans are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 26.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA in committing them (13 per game). It is 10th in forcing them (13.8 per game).

The Pelicans make 11.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 25th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

