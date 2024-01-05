In one of the many compelling matchups on the Super Lig slate today, Pendikspor and Gaziantep FK hit the pitch at Gaziantep Stadium.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Super Lig action.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Gaziantep FK vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor journeys to match up with Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Gaziantep FK (+105)

Gaziantep FK (+105) Underdog: Pendikspor (+260)

Pendikspor (+260) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Antalyaspor vs Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor travels to face Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Favorite: Antalyaspor (+110)

Antalyaspor (+110) Underdog: Alanyaspor (+255)

Alanyaspor (+255) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Istanbul

Kasimpasa Istanbul travels to play Besiktas at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Besiktas (-180)

Besiktas (-180) Underdog: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+450)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (+450) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.