Terrebonne Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lafourche High School at Terrebonne High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Houma, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.