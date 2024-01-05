Webster Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Webster Parish, Louisiana. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Doyline High School at North DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stonewall, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
