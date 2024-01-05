How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The NCAA Women's Hockey lineup on Friday, which includes Colgate taking on St. Lawrence, is not one to miss.
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Princeton vs Providence
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sacred Heart vs Long Island University
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Vermont vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch RIT vs Brown
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northeastern vs Holy Cross
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch St. Lawrence vs Colgate
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Clarkson vs Cornell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
