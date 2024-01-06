Caddo Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Caddo High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Vivian, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airline High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist Academy at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
