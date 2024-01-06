The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will visit the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) after losing six consecutive road games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Grambling (-2.5) 135.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Grambling has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Tigers' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Prairie View A&M has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Panthers' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

