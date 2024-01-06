Saturday's game between the Grambling Tigers (6-5) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Grambling, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Tigers are coming off of a 159-18 victory against Biblical Studies-Houston in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 63

Grambling Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Tigers picked up their best win of the season, a 70-67 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 123) in our computer rankings.

Grambling has three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Grambling 2023-24 Best Wins

70-67 at home over Arizona State (No. 123) on November 16

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 260) on November 22

69-50 at home over Nicholls (No. 280) on December 20

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Jordyn Carter: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Demya Young: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Anijah Grant: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG% Jazmyne Jackson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

Grambling Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 272nd in college basketball.

Offensively, the Tigers have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 100.0 points per game, compared to 64.7 per game in away games.

Defensively, Grambling has played better at home this year, giving up 44.8 points per game, compared to 88.3 when playing on the road.

