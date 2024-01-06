Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET.
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Grambling Players to Watch
- Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Brian Myles: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Charles Smith IV: 13.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javontae Hopkins: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison
|Grambling Rank
|Grambling AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|346th
|63.7
|Points Scored
|71.2
|270th
|322nd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|308th
|358th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|34.1
|281st
|268th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|182nd
|359th
|4
|3pt Made
|5.3
|336th
|360th
|8.8
|Assists
|10
|344th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
