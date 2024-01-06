The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Players to Watch

Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Brian Myles: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Charles Smith IV: 13.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Andre Nunley: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Javontae Hopkins: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 346th 63.7 Points Scored 71.2 270th 322nd 77.9 Points Allowed 76.9 308th 358th 29.6 Rebounds 34.1 281st 268th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 182nd 359th 4 3pt Made 5.3 336th 360th 8.8 Assists 10 344th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.