The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jamie Benn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

  • Benn has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (one shot).
  • Benn has picked up seven assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:02 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

