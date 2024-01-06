Saturday's game that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Cajundome has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-70 in favor of Louisiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 81, Coastal Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-10.4)

Louisiana (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Louisiana has gone 6-6-0 against the spread, while Coastal Carolina's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Ragin' Cajuns are 6-6-0 and the Chanticleers are 6-5-0. Louisiana is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games, while Coastal Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns average 75.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per contest (178th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Louisiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is recording 33.1 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7 per outing.

Louisiana makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (49th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Ragin' Cajuns score 96.0 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (184th in college basketball).

Louisiana wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 11.5 (152nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

