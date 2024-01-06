The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a contest between Sun Belt rivals at Cajundome, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Chanticleers allow to opponents.

In games Louisiana shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.

The Chanticleers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 323rd.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Chanticleers allow (77.6).

Louisiana has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana is putting up 78.2 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Ragin' Cajuns are allowing 60.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 77.2.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisiana has played better in home games this year, draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule