The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) take on a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cajundome. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana (-10.5) 149.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana (-9.5) 149.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Louisiana is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Ragin' Cajuns' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Coastal Carolina is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, six out of the Chanticleers' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

