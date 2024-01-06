Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7, 0-0 CUSA) facing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dravon Mangum: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Davon Barnes: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden Ray: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Kian Scroggins: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 274th 71.1 Points Scored 75.8 163rd 202nd 71.8 Points Allowed 63.5 32nd 188th 36.6 Rebounds 40.9 38th 132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.2 46th 222nd 7.1 3pt Made 8 139th 210th 13.2 Assists 13.5 180th 301st 13.4 Turnovers 11.2 126th

