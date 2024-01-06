Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Rank
|Louisiana AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|105th
|78.4
|Points Scored
|80.6
|63rd
|193rd
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|79.5
|338th
|320th
|33
|Rebounds
|43.8
|10th
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.9
|12th
|46th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|143rd
|152nd
|14
|Assists
|15.2
|93rd
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|252nd
