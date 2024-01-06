Louisiana vs. JMU January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the James Madison Dukes (8-4) facing the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. JMU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
