How to Watch the Louisiana vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (10-4) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 60.3 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 62.7 the Dukes allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.7 points, Louisiana is 6-0.
- JMU is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 60.3 points.
- The 71.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 13.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.9).
- JMU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.
- Louisiana has a 7-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.
- The Ragin' Cajuns make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 64-46
|Cajundome
|12/30/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 69-56
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|@ Old Dominion
|W 66-61
|Chartway Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
