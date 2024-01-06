SEC foes square off when the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) welcome in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) at Reed Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

LSU is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at first.

The Tigers' 76.8 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 66.6 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, LSU is 7-2.

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LSU averaged 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.

The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 away.

Beyond the arc, LSU made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (33.3%) as well.

